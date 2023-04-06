SC quashes Centre’s ban on news broadcaster MediaOne

In February 2022, the Kerala high court upheld the government order after the Centre submitted a sealed envelope detailing its stand to the division bench. But in March 2022, while admitting the appeal by Madhyamam Broadcasting Ltd, the channel’s owner, the top court temporarily lifted the ban.In its order on Wednesday, the apex court directed the central government to grant security clearance and other necessary approvals to Media One within four weeks and pulled up the Centre for denying the security clearance without there being any substantial ground to justify the ban and claiming absolute immunity against disclosure of the reports given by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) regarding the channel.