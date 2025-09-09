India secures wider access to EU seafood market with 102 new approvals: Commerce Ministry

New Delhi: India’s seafood industry won a significant boost on Tuesday after the European Union cleared 102 new Indian fishery establishments for exports to its member countries, marking one of the largest single expansions of market access in recent years.

The approvals, which cover aquaculture shrimps and cephalopods such as squid, cuttlefish, and octopus, underscore growing EU confidence in India’s food safety and traceability standards, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Commerce minister Piyush Goyal held a series of meetings with European counterparts, during which they credited the Export Inspection Council’s (EIC’s) oversight for ensuring compliance with the bloc’s stringent requirements, leading to the decision.

The move is expected to lift export volumes, generate coastal employment, and strengthen India’s position in one of the world’s most lucrative and quality-sensitive seafood markets, the commerce ministry said.

It also reflects what officials described as a “renewed climate of trust” between New Delhi and Brussels on product standards, a development that could pave the way for deeper trade cooperation in other sectors, it added.

EU-India FTA Key unresolved points in the EU-India free trade agreement include issues related to taxes on electric vehicles (EVs), agricultural products, and non-tariff barrier compliance.

“The Department of Commerce has reiterated its commitment to supporting exporters through policy facilitation, infrastructure development, and capacity building,” the commerce ministry said.

“The EIC and EIAs (Export Inspection Agencies) continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring that Indian seafood products adhere to international norms, thereby safeguarding public health and enhancing India's global reputation,” it added.

To be sure, India and the European Union are fast-tracking negotiations on a long-delayed free trade agreement. Two rounds of talks are scheduled this month to narrow differences on market access and tariffs.

A delegation of European negotiators will arrive in New Delhi in the coming days. Discussions will centre on rules of origin, duties on agricultural products such as wine and dairy, and broader market-opening commitments.

The renewed urgency comes as India grapples with US tariffs and mounting pressure from Washington over New Delhi’s continued crude oil trade with Russia.

India and the European Union are now targeting a year-end conclusion to the pact, which would provide India with greater access to European markets during intensifying trade headwinds.

Interestingly, the EU remains India’s largest trading partner. Bilateral trade in goods between India and the European Union climbed to $136.5 billion in 2024-25, with Indian exports accounting for $75.9 billion and imports from Europe totalling $60.7 billion.