Bombay HC backs Sebi in debenture trustee case

CCI launched an investigation into the debenture trustees and their associations on a prima facie view that there is probably a form of cartelization between debenture trustees to fix to the prejudice of consumers’ debenture trust fees.
Bombay high court on Friday said that as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is the sectoral regulator, it is preferable for it to form a prima facie view on a case pertaining to an ongoing investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on debenture trustees and their associations for alleged collusion on fees.
“At this stage, we are saying nothing at all about the merits of the investigation by either these authorities nor about the respective jurisdictions of these authorities," said a bench of Justice G.S. Patel and Nitin Jamdar.
“We only note that as Sebi is the only sectoral regulator and has written to the CCI, it would be preferable and conceivably more in keeping with the decision of the Supreme Court if Sebi was given a reasonable chance in which to arrive at its prima facie view on the matter that is before it," the court said.
SBICAP Trustee Company, Axis Trustee and IDBI Trusteeship are under the CCI’s scanner. The three firms are also the founding members of the Trustees’ Association of India. The CCI has launched an investigation into the debenture trustees and their associations on a prima facie view that there is probably a form of cartelization. CCI said that the Trustees Association “substantially" increased the fee for assisting companies raising debt last year and prevented members from going below a floor price, harming competition. Petitions by debenture trustees and the Trustees’ Association have made a jurisdictional challenge to the action by the CCI. The petitions contended that as Sebi is investigating the issue following a decision of the Supreme Court in the CCI vs Bharti Airtel of 2019, the regulator should hold its action in abeyance. The antitrust investigation was sparked by a complaint from Muthoot Finance, an Indian gold lending company. Muthoot received a costing estimate that was 300% more than previous rates when it intended to raise debt in August last year.
The CCI highlighted that “such collective decision-making by the group... harms market competition." Sebi too questioned the debenture trustees regarding the indicative pricing being on the higher side.
However, the Trustees’ Association said there has been a substantial increase in their costs due to significant increase in roles and responsibilities of debenture trustees.