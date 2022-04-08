Bombay HC backs Sebi in debenture trustee case

SBICAP Trustee Company, Axis Trustee and IDBI Trusteeship are under the CCI’s scanner. The three firms are also the founding members of the Trustees’ Association of India. The CCI has launched an investigation into the debenture trustees and their associations on a prima facie view that there is probably a form of cartelization. CCI said that the Trustees Association “substantially" increased the fee for assisting companies raising debt last year and prevented members from going below a floor price, harming competition. Petitions by debenture trustees and the Trustees’ Association have made a jurisdictional challenge to the action by the CCI. The petitions contended that as Sebi is investigating the issue following a decision of the Supreme Court in the CCI vs Bharti Airtel of 2019, the regulator should hold its action in abeyance. The antitrust investigation was sparked by a complaint from Muthoot Finance, an Indian gold lending company. Muthoot received a costing estimate that was 300% more than previous rates when it intended to raise debt in August last year.