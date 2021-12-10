In separate circulars issued today the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) issued investor charters for mutual funds, portfolio management services (PMS) providers and Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). Sebi also mandated mutual funds and PMS managers to display investor charters and investor complaint data on their websites, including complaints made on the Sebi complaint redressal system, known as SCORES. AIFs have to disclose complaint data on the Private Placement Memorandum (PPMs) of their schemes.

According to Sebi’s investor charter for mutual funds, investors have been assigned rights and responsibilities. Investor rights include the right to receive redemption proceeds in a timely manner, right to be informed about changes in fundamental attributes of schemes and right to timely disclosure of daily Net Asset Values (NAV), Portfolio and Performance of each scheme including scheme’s AUM, investment objective and expense ratios on mutual fund website. Responsibilities include reading scheme related documents, providing updated KYC details and not signing blank cheques or blank signed transaction instructions.

A previous Sebi circular required mutual funds to update investor complaint data within 2 months of the close of each financial year. The new circular mandates this disclosure within 7 days of the close of each month. The same timeline has been prescribed for PMS managers. AIFs have to compile this data within 7 days from the close of each quarter. Mutual Funds and PMS managers also have to provide links to lodge complaints directly with them on their websites and links to the Sebi SCORES system. All of the requirements mandated by the new circulars come into effect from 1st Jan 2022.

