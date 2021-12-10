A previous Sebi circular required mutual funds to update investor complaint data within 2 months of the close of each financial year. The new circular mandates this disclosure within 7 days of the close of each month. The same timeline has been prescribed for PMS managers. AIFs have to compile this data within 7 days from the close of each quarter. Mutual Funds and PMS managers also have to provide links to lodge complaints directly with them on their websites and links to the Sebi SCORES system. All of the requirements mandated by the new circulars come into effect from 1st Jan 2022.

