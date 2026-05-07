A series of recent policy reversals by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has fuelled concerns of regulatory uncertainty and whether a rule change last year has led to regulations being framed without adequate consultation with stakeholders.
Sebi’s policy u-turns raise questions on consultations, regulatory certainty
SummarySebi's recent policy changes have sparked concerns over regulatory uncertainty, with four decisions reversed after stakeholder feedback. Critics emphasize the importance of consistent consultation, which was missing in some two instances.
A series of recent policy reversals by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has fuelled concerns of regulatory uncertainty and whether a rule change last year has led to regulations being framed without adequate consultation with stakeholders.
About the Author
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
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