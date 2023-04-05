NEW DELHI : The second Employment Working Group (EWG) under G20 Presidency developed consensus on the priority areas of addressing global skill gaps, gig and platform economy, social protection and sustainable financing of social security during its three-day meeting which concluded in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday.

The meeting concluded on a positive note with G20 members moving towards consensus on the priority areas, Labour and Employment Ministry Joint Secretary Rupesh Kumar Thakur said.

“This meeting was a crucial step towards building consensus on the outcomes of the priority areas for EWG 2023 -i). Addressing Global Skill Gaps ii). Gig and Platform Economy, and Social Protection iii). Sustainable Financing of Social Security," it added.

The first day of the meeting comprised knowledge-sharing sessions by other working groups which had intersecting priority areas with the EWG, Thakur said.

“Presentations were made by the Sustainable Finance Working Group, digital economy working group, education Working Group, G20 Entrepreneurship Research Centre and the Labour 20 and Business 20 chairs," he added.

The Draft Ministerial Declaration was discussed on the second day with member countries deliberating on the outcomes on the key priority areas of EWG by bringing in all perspectives, he said.

On the concluding day, the discussions on the Draft Ministerial Communique were held on the remaining document.

Besides the Draft Ministerial Declaration, the Draft Outcome Document on “Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection", was taken up for discussion. The comments and suggestions of the countries were considered and discussed in detail with all the G20 members.

Altogether 74 delegates from 19 G20 countries, seven guest countries and five international organisations took part in the three-day meeting.