Second EWG meeting concludes on a positive note with G20 members moving towards consensus on priority areas1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 07:23 PM IST
The first day of the meeting comprised knowledge-sharing sessions by other working groups which had intersecting priority areas with the EWG, official said
NEW DELHI : The second Employment Working Group (EWG) under G20 Presidency developed consensus on the priority areas of addressing global skill gaps, gig and platform economy, social protection and sustainable financing of social security during its three-day meeting which concluded in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday.
