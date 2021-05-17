Second wave further hits business as more states get into lockdown: Nomura

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI: Rolling state-wide lockdowns appear to be moderating caseloads, but this comes at the cost of mobility, according to Nomura. With restrictions having been extended through end of May in most states, Nomura expects more pain in the pipeline.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) fell to 61.9 for the week ending 16 May from 66.1 in the prior week (38.1 percentage points or pp below pre-pandemic levels). The index is now at levels last seen in June 2020 after having fully recovered in February.

The drop continues to be driven by a sharp fall in mobility. Google's workplace and retail & recreation mobility indices fell by 5pp and 8.4pp, respectively, from the prior week, while the Apple driving index fell by 3.4pp.

Power demand continued to fall by 4% week-on-week for the fourth consecutive week. The labour participation rate moderated to 40.5% from 41.3% last week, with the unemployment rate rising to 14.4% from 8.7%.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley expects cyclical recovery trend in India to continue in 2021 following a sequentially weaker second quarter due to covid-related restrictions. Ramping up of vaccinations, alongside a favourable policy mix and robust global growth outlook, will drive the cyclical recovery.

However, a prolonged growth slowdown may create credit stress, leading to premature tightening of financial conditions, it warned. Morgan Stanley expects inflation in India to remain above the central bank's target in 2021 and 2022 and see starting of a rate hike cycle from fourth quarter of 2021.