Second wave of covid-19 may weaken India’s economic recovery: Moody’s

Moody’s said given the focus on “micro-containment zones" to deal with the current wave of infections, as opposed to a nationwide lockdown, it expects that the impact on economic activity will be less severe than that seen in 2020. “India's very low coronavirus death count (only about 170,179 deaths have been recorded as of 12 April) and relatively very young population also help mitigate risks. GDP is still likely to grow in the double digits in 2021 given the low level of activity in 2020," it added.

