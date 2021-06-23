Second wave pulls down India’s rank in EM league tables

Although India’s financial indicators - stock market capitalization and the exchange rate - have remained resilient throughout the second wave, the real economy has borne the lockdown scars. The purchasing managers index fell to 50.8, a 10-month low. This was lower than what most other emerging markets recorded in May although being above the 50 mark, it still signaled an expansion. Similarly, although exports grew fast, the rate of growth was lower than several emerging market peers. The underperformance in these indicators pulled India’s overall rank down.

