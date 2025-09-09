Sectoral tariffs still loom. Why some areas could dodge the bullet.

In the order, Trump says: “My willingness to reduce the reciprocal tariff to zero percent for a given import or to modify tariffs imposed under section 232 will depend on numerous factors, including the scope and economic value of a trading partner’s commitments to the United States in its agreement on reciprocal trade, the national interests of the United States, the need to deal with the national emergency declared in [an earlier Executive order], and the need to reduce or eliminate the threats to national security I have found pursuant to section 232 [of the Trade Expansion Act]."The order also suggested certain industrial goods, including certain types of coal, titanium ores, select petroleum oils, not be subject to tariffs. While the administration has said it isn’t granting exemptions, the order will likely raise hopes for some companies that there are still options for avoiding levies.