Security transaction tax collection: The rising star in income tax revenue kitty
Summary
- Higher STT rates on derivatives trading boosted tax collections, however, recent regulatory curbs threaten this revenue stream as F&O market turnover declines.
The government's tax revenue landscape is undergoing significant changes, with income tax collections emerging as a crucial component. Despite implementing tax cuts in the latest Budget, the Centre estimates a robust 14.4% growth in income tax collections in 2025-26, thanks to an unexpected boost from Securities Transaction Tax (STT) revenues.