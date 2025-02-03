Security transaction tax collection: The rising star in income tax revenue kitty

The hike led to a sharp increase in the government’s tax collections in 2024-25 with STT mop-up witnessing a threefold increase since 2021-22, and their contribution to overall income tax collections jumping from 3.3% to 5.4% during the same period. This surge has provided the government with a solid financial cushion, effectively offsetting potential revenue losses from other tax cuts. Without the significant increase in STT collections, the budgeted income tax growth in 2025-26 would be one percentage point lower.