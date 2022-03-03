NEW DELHI : Amid intensifying geopolitical tension, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasized on the need to scale up domestic manufacturing and cut dependence on imports, also highlighting its importance from the “national security perspective."

Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Make in India for the World' PM Modi urged industry to look at manufacturing opportunities in the electric vehicles and semiconductors space and work towards removing dependency on foreign sources.

“Aatmnirbharta is all the more important from the prism of national security… the budget has many significant provisions for Aatmnirbhar Bharat and Make in India" said the PM at the webinar organized by the Department of policy for industry and internal trade (DPIIT).

The PM also asked the private sector to enhance spending on R&D and to diversify and upgrade their product portfolio in line with the objective of making India a manufacturing powerhouse.

“Today, the world is looking at India as a manufacturing powerhouse…Make in India is the need of the hour in sectors such as electric vehicles and semi conductors," said the PM. He added that areas like steel and medical equipment also need to be focused for indigenous manufacturing.

Stressing on the new possibilities due to opening up of areas like mining, coal and defence, he asked the industry to prepare a new strategy. “You will have to maintain global standards and you will also have to compete globally," said the PM, who also referred to the call for zero defect-zero effect manufacturing.

He added that there are infinite possibilities before Make in India and “we should work with full strength to create a robust manufacturing base in India.".

The industry should talk about 'vocal for local' and 'Make in India' in their product advertising, he said, adding that India had huge young talent and skilled manpower, which could be used to promote Make in India.

In another webinar earlier this week, PM had asked the private sector to invest in the country's infrastructure, outlining how the GatiShakti project will reduce compliance burden and bring down the time and cost overrun of projects.

