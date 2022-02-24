Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said the government will undertake a detailed evaluation of applications it has received in response to the mega semiconductor scheme and expects to complete the entire process and sign agreements with companies in the next 8-10 months, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier, the government has invited applications from domestic companies, start-ups and MSMEs under its Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme to create a vibrant ecosystem for semiconductor chip design in the country.

Under the DLI scheme, financial incentives and design infrastructure support will be extended to domestic companies, startups and MSMEs across various stages of development and deployment of semiconductor design for Integrated Circuits (ICs), chipsets, system on chips (SoCs), systems & IP cores and semiconductor linked design for over a period of 5 years.

The scheme, which was a part of ₹76,000 crore package that the government announced in December, aims to nurture at least 20 domestic companies involved in semiconductor design and facilitating them to achieve turnover of more than ₹1500 Crore in the next 5 years

Vaishnaw said he is happy with the response that came in within a short period of time, when the ministry invited applications under the ₹76,000 crore semiconductor programme.

The government is confident of seeing one of the big global players in semiconductor industry coming in the next round, Vaishnaw told PTI in an interview.

He asserted that many other players too are "seriously evaluating" India's semiconductor programme, and that the ministry is in discussions with several companies.

Eight locations have been shortlisted already, and it is for the investors to take a final call, he said.

The scheme has three components – chip design infrastructure support, product design-linked incentive and deployment linked incentive.

Under the chip design infrastructure support, the C-DAC will setup the India Chip Centre to host the state-of-the-art design infrastructure and facilitate its access to supported companies.

Under the design-linked incentive component, a reimbursement of up to 50% of the eligible expenditure subject to a ceiling of ₹15 crore per application will be provided as fiscal support to the approved applicants who are engaged in semiconductor design.

Under the deployment component, an incentive of 6% to 4% of net sales turnover over 5 years subject to a ceiling of ₹30 Crore per application will be provided to approved applicants whose semiconductor design for Integrated Circuits (ICs), Chipsets, System on Chips (SoCs), Systems & IP Cores and semiconductor linked design are deployed in electronic products.

