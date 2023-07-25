Senate Panel Probes Leon Black’s Financial Ties to Epstein, Tax Maneuvers
Summary
- Finance Committee seeks more detail from ex-Apollo CEO on Jeffrey Epstein’s tax advice
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee is investigating former Apollo Global Management Chief Executive Leon Black’s tax strategies and dealings with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, pressing the private-equity billionaire for information on Epstein’s high-price tax advice.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×