The week in charts: Sensex resilience, strong industrial output, new era in India-Australia trade

US’s pullback



The US on Monday pledged $2 billion for UN humanitarian, the lowest levels seen in 26 years. In 2025, the US accounted for 14.5% of global humanitarian funding—also the lowest in 26 years and down from about 38% in earlier years, UN Financial Tracking Service data shows. Since returning to power, US President Donald Trump has criticized the country’s foreign funding programmes. The US has defended the cuts as part of a shift toward burden-sharing, with secretary of state Marco Rubio stating that the new model would encourage other developed countries to contribute more, while forcing UN agencies to eliminate duplication, reduce inefficiency and strengthen accountability.