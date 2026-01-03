From the Sensex delivering over 9% return in 2025 to industrial output rising to a two-year high, Indian exports getting zero-duty access to Australia, the US’s humanitarian aid commitment to the United Nations plunging to the lowest in over 25 years, and a sharp rise in bank fraud amount—here's a compilation of this week's news in numbers.
The week in charts: Sensex resilience, strong industrial output, new era in India-Australia trade
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From the Sensex delivering over 9% return in 2025 to industrial output rising to a two-year high, Indian exports getting zero-duty access to Australia, the US’s humanitarian aid commitment to the United Nations plunging to the lowest in over 25 years, and a sharp rise in bank fraud amount—here's a compilation of this week's news in numbers.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More