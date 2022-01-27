Sensing opportunity in Syria, UAE leads Arab efforts to do business with Assad

Other Arab countries, notably Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have kept their distance from Mr. Assad, and the U.S. has maintained its hard-line position on his regime. In recent years, Washington has sought to increase international pressure on Mr. Assad to accept a broader role for his opponents. Asked about recent moves by countries in the region to normalize relations with Mr. Assad, a State Department spokesperson said, “We urge states and organizations in the region considering engagement with the Assad regime to consider carefully the atrocities inflicted by the regime on the Syrian people over the last decade."