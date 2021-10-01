September exports up 21.35% to $33.44 bn, trade deficit widens to $22.94 bn

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's merchandise exports rose for the tenth straight month in September to $33.44 billion, an increase of 21.35% over $27.56 billion in September 2020 and an increase of 28.51% over $26.02 billion in September 2019, a preliminary data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's merchandise exports rose for the tenth straight month in September to $33.44 billion, an increase of 21.35% over $27.56 billion in September 2020 and an increase of 28.51% over $26.02 billion in September 2019, a preliminary data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Friday.

The exports during April-September this year was $197.11 billion, an increase of 56.92% over $125.61 billion in April-September 2020 and an increase of 23.84% over $159.16 billion in April-September 2019, the data showed. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The exports during April-September this year was $197.11 billion, an increase of 56.92% over $125.61 billion in April-September 2020 and an increase of 23.84% over $159.16 billion in April-September 2019, the data showed. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The country's merchandise imports in September this year was $56.38 billion, an increase of 84.75% over $30.52 billion in the same period a year ago and an increase of 49.58% over $37.69 billion in September 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s merchandise imports in April-September 2021 was $275.92 billion, an increase of 82.36% over $151.31 billion in April-September last year and an increase of 11.22% over $248.08 billion in April-September 2019.