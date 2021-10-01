September exports up 21.35% to $33.44 bn, trade deficit widens to $22.94 bn

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The merchandise exports during April-September this year was $197.11 billion, an increase of 56.92% over $125.61 billion in April-September 2020 and an increase of 23.84% over $159.16 billion in April-September 2019
India's merchandise exports rose for the tenth straight month in September to $33.44 billion, an increase of 21.35% over $27.56 billion in September 2020 and an increase of 28.51% over $26.02 billion in September 2019, a preliminary data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Friday.
The exports during April-September this year was $197.11 billion, an increase of 56.92% over $125.61 billion in April-September 2020 and an increase of 23.84% over $159.16 billion in April-September 2019, the data showed.
The country's merchandise imports in September this year was $56.38 billion, an increase of 84.75% over $30.52 billion in the same period a year ago and an increase of 49.58% over $37.69 billion in September 2019.
India’s merchandise imports in April-September 2021 was $275.92 billion, an increase of 82.36% over $151.31 billion in April-September last year and an increase of 11.22% over $248.08 billion in April-September 2019.
The country's merchandise trade deficit in September was $22.94 billion, while it was $78.81 billion during April-September 2021.