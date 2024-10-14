In charts: September inflation proves why RBI was right to delay a rate cut
Summary
- The sharp rise in inflation in September suggests the Reserve Bank of India was right in not cut its policy repo rate this month.
- Food inflation, especially high vegetable prices, continues to add volatility to the headline inflation and has dampened hopes of a rate cut in December.
A rise in inflation in September was expected as the dissipating base effect would have reversed the comfort seen in the previous two months. However, inflation jumped to a nine-month high of 5.49%, higher than economists’ expectations, as vegetable prices surged sharply during the month.