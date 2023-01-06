Revved-up services sector can drive inflation out of control4 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 12:39 AM IST
While the headline inflation is showing signs of easing, the services sector is seeing a demand rebound- and higher prices to match
While the headline inflation is showing signs of easing, the services sector is seeing a demand rebound- and higher prices to match
While India’s headline inflation is finally showing signs of easing, the country’s services sector is seeing a demand rebound- and higher prices to match—after two years of pandemic-induced slump.