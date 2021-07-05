NEW DELHI: India’s services activity slumped to an 11-month low in June, contracting for the second consecutive month, indicating that services firms continued to endure losses due to cautious consumer sentiment despite states easing lockdown curbs amid the steady fall in covid-19 cases.

Data released by IHS Markit showed that Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for June dipped to 41.2 from 46.4 in May. A figure below 50 indicates contraction, while a reading above that signals expansion in economic activity. Manufacturing PMI for June had contracted after a gap of 11 months, data released last week showed.

"New work intakes and output contracted at the fastest rates since July 2020, which prompted companies to reduce employment again. Monitored companies commonly indicated that the intensification of the COVID-19 crisis and tight restrictions curbed demand for services," the data analytics firm said.

Business activity and new orders decreased in four of the five broad areas of the service economy, with the fastest rates of contraction registered in consumer services. Transport and storage was the only segment that reported growth. “International demand for Indian services deteriorated further in June, with new export orders falling for the sixteenth consecutive month. The pace of contraction remained sharp, despite easing from May," IHS Markit said.

In line with a further reduction in new work intakes, companies lowered payroll numbers midway through 2021. “The fall in employment was the seventh in consecutive months and the fastest over this period. The decline in jobs was widespread across the five monitored sub-sectors, and led by consumer services," the data firm said.

Firms reported that average input prices continued to climb higher amid rising transportation and material costs. “The rate of inflation was at a five-month low but outpaced its long-run average. Finance & Insurance was the only category to record lower input prices," it added.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said uncertainty about the path of the pandemic restricted business confidence among services firms, with overall level of sentiment slipping to a ten-month low. "With India expanding its vaccine options and the government announcing ambitious plans to immunise the entire adult population by the end of the year, it is hoped that the pandemic can be brought under control and a sustainable economic recovery can begin," she added.

