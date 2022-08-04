Services activity growth at 4-mth low in July on inflationary pressures

Services activity growth at 4-mth low in July on inflationary pressures2 min read . 01:27 AM IST
NEW DELHI :India’s services sector activity slowed down in July because of weaker sales and inflationary pressures, a private survey showed on Wednesday.
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services declined to 55.5 in July from an 11-year high of 59.2 in June.
“The recovery of the Indian services sector lost momentum during July as weaker sales growth, and inflationary pressures restricted the latest upturn in business activity," S&P Global said.
The July data also showed a negligible increase in service sector employment across India. The rate of job creation was broadly similar to June as the vast majority of firms left payroll numbers unchanged amid a lack of need to raise workforces, it said.
In terms of new work intakes, it noted that marketing efforts were fruitful while competitive pressures and unfavourable weather dampened demand. However, the recovery was supplemented by retreating price pressures.
Input costs increased at their slowest pace since February, while output charges were hiked to a weaker extent than in June. Companies that signalled higher business activity mentioned ongoing improvements in sales, the offering of new services and workers taking on overtime, the survey showed.
Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said, “Business activity continued to rise strongly, with a similarly robust uplift in new business as the offering of new services and marketing efforts bore fruit."
There was, however, a noticeable loss of momentum for the Indian services economy as demand was somewhat curtailed by competitive pressures, elevated inflation and unfavourable weather, Pollyanna said, adding that both output and sales increased at the weakest rates for four months.
“In line with concerns that economic growth has weakened as we enter the second fiscal quarter, service providers signalled subdued confidence towards the medium-term business outlook. Only 5% of panellists forecast output growth over the course of the coming 12 months, while 94% predict no change from present levels."
She added that the subtle easing in inflationary pressures to a five-month low was also welcomed by services firms struggling to preserve margins and contributed to a softer rise in prices charged. However, survey participants reported considerable strain from food, fuel, input, labour, retail and transportation costs, De Lima noted.
The survey found that new business inflows increased at a marked rate, which was nevertheless the slowest in four months. Service providers that reported higher sales mentioned favourable demand conditions and fruitful advertising. Underlying data indicated that the domestic market remained the key source of sales growth as international demand for Indian services worsened. Ongoing cost increases led companies to lift their selling prices in July.