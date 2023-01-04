Services activity recovers to 6-mth high in December

Services activity recovers to 6-mth high in December1 min read . 05 Jan 2023
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose to 58.5 in December from 56.4 in November, led by robust performance of sectors finance and insurance.
NEW DELHI :Services sector activity in India rose to a six-month high in December, driven by an increase in new orders and sustained demand, a private survey showed on Wednesday. Employment creation rose sharply, and companies remained optimistic about business outlook.
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose to 58.5 in December from 56.4 in November, led by robust performance of sectors finance and insurance. Companies attributed the sharp upturn to robust intakes of new work and favourable market conditions. A reading over 50 denotes expansion.
“December saw a welcome expansion in Indian services activity, underscoring the resilience of demand as 2022 came to an end…Positive sentiment and ongoing growth of new business continued to support job creation, but there were areas where capacities were reportedly adequate to cope with current requirements," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Companies are optimistic about future output, with around 31% of panellists predicting growth in the services sector in 2023 and only 2% expecting a contraction.
However, rising expenses due to increased energy, food, staff, and transportation costs led to a further increase in prices charged by service providers.“Inflation trends were mixed, as input prices rose at a faster pace and the upturn in charges moderated. On the expense front, services firms reported pressure from energy, food, staff and transportation costs. Although easing from November, the rate of output charge inflation remained elevated as several companies felt the need to transfer escalating costs to clients," De Lima said.
India’s retail inflation moderated to 5.88% in November, easing below RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time this year.