Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Economy / Services activity recovers to 6-mth high in December

Services activity recovers to 6-mth high in December

1 min read . 05 Jan 2023Dilasha Seth
Services sector activity in India rose to a six-month high in December. (Mint)

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose to 58.5 in December from 56.4 in November, led by robust performance of sectors finance and insurance.

NEW DELHI :Services sector activity in India rose to a six-month high in December, driven by an increase in new orders and sustained demand, a private survey showed on Wednesday. Employment creation rose sharply, and companies remained optimistic about business outlook.

NEW DELHI :Services sector activity in India rose to a six-month high in December, driven by an increase in new orders and sustained demand, a private survey showed on Wednesday. Employment creation rose sharply, and companies remained optimistic about business outlook.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose to 58.5 in December from 56.4 in November, led by robust performance of sectors finance and insurance. Companies attributed the sharp upturn to robust intakes of new work and favourable market conditions. A reading over 50 denotes expansion.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services rose to 58.5 in December from 56.4 in November, led by robust performance of sectors finance and insurance. Companies attributed the sharp upturn to robust intakes of new work and favourable market conditions. A reading over 50 denotes expansion.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“December saw a welcome expansion in Indian services activity, underscoring the resilience of demand as 2022 came to an end…Positive sentiment and ongoing growth of new business continued to support job creation, but there were areas where capacities were reportedly adequate to cope with current requirements," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Companies are optimistic about future output, with around 31% of panellists predicting growth in the services sector in 2023 and only 2% expecting a contraction.

View Full Image
Mint
Click on the image to enlarge

However, rising expenses due to increased energy, food, staff, and transportation costs led to a further increase in prices charged by service providers.“Inflation trends were mixed, as input prices rose at a faster pace and the upturn in charges moderated. On the expense front, services firms reported pressure from energy, food, staff and transportation costs. Although easing from November, the rate of output charge inflation remained elevated as several companies felt the need to transfer escalating costs to clients," De Lima said.

India’s retail inflation moderated to 5.88% in November, easing below RBI’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dilasha Seth

" Dilasha Seth is a journalist reporting on macroeconomic policy for the last 11 years. She writes extensively on issues including international trade, macroeconomic data, fiscal policy, and taxation. At Mint, she reports on trade deals that India is signing besides key policy decisions of the Ministry of Finance. She closely tracked and covered the transition to the goods and services tax (GST) regime in 2017 and also writes on direct tax-related issues. In the past, she has worked with Business Standard and The Economic Times. She is based in Bangalore."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP