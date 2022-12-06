Services come with a smile, but the economy could still be frowning

Services have lately accounted for about 60% of gross domestic product, according to the Commerce Department, compared with about 32% for goods production (with the remainder going toward structures, such as buildings and bridges). But historically, it is goods production that swings the economy between expansion and contraction, with services exhibiting far less volatility and only rarely slipping into contraction. There have been plenty of recessions where services production didn’t slip at all, including the downturn that began in March 2001, for example, and the one that started in July 1990.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}