Services demand improve but supply bottlenecks may hit manufacturing: Nomura

MUMBAI: Recovering mobility has buoyed business resumption in mid-September, but even as services demand is improving, supply bottlenecks may constrain manufacturing in the near term, according to Nomura.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index rose to 101.9 for the week ended 12 September from 100.6 in prior week, marking the second highest reading after the record high of 102.8 at end-August (pre-pandemic level is 100). The index tracks high frequency data.

The uptick was primarily driven by mobility as Google workplace and retail and recreation mobility indices rose 3.6 percentage and 2.3 percentage points, respectively, while the Apple driving index rose 4.1 pp. However, power demand remained weak, contracting 2.7% week-on-week after a 4.3% decline the previous week. The labour participation rate was largely stable at 40.9%.

Nomura also said that growth cycle is improving. Bank credit growth rose to 6.7% y-o-y at end-August from its trough of 5.5%, and a further lift is likely as the festival season kicks in. Daily covid cases have also inched lower (to 35000 from 43000 in early September) and the vaccination pace has picked up (to 7.7 million doses/day on average in September from 5.4 million in August; ~13% of the population is fully vaccinated).

“This should aid a recovery in consumption and services, even as a third wave remains a risk. However, supply bottlenecks are impacting the auto sector and could weigh on manufacturing output in coming months. We expect GDP growth to rebound to 5.0% quarter-on-quarter in Q3 and the FY22 GDP growth rate to average 9.2% y-o-y," said Nomura.

Industrial output growth rose a faster-than-expected 11.5% y-o-y in July, but lower than the 13.6% growth seen in June as the base effect softened. Looking ahead, manufacturing data paints a weak picture, with moderation in manufacturing PMI in August and reports from a number of auto companies about a cut in production in August and September due to shortage of chips and other parts, said Nomura.

“However, outside the supply bottlenecks, domestic demand remains supported. We continue to expect a cyclical recovery and a calibrated monetary policy normalisation ahead," it said in a separate note.

