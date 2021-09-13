Services demand improve but supply bottlenecks may hit manufacturing: Nomura

Nomura also said that growth cycle is improving. Bank credit growth rose to 6.7% y-o-y at end-August from its trough of 5.5%, and a further lift is likely as the festival season kicks in. Daily covid cases have also inched lower (to 35000 from 43000 in early September) and the vaccination pace has picked up (to 7.7 million doses/day on average in September from 5.4 million in August; ~13% of the population is fully vaccinated).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}