Services drive business growth in May amid cooling manufacturing, HSBC Survey shows
The HSBC Flash India Composite PMI rose to 61.7 in May, from 61.5 in April, despite mixed sector performance.
New export orders surged at a record pace, and business optimism reached its highest level in over 11 years, leading to increased staffing levels across sectors.
NEW DELHI:Indian business growth maintained its pace in May, driven by robust expansion in the services sector, even as manufacturing activities cooled due to a slowdown in new orders and production, according to a flash survey by HSBC Holdings Plc.