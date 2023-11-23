Services exports to help India realise $2tn export aim by 2030: Industry chamber
Government action is requires to reduce business costs and enhance ease of doing business to maintain export competitiveness
New Delhi: India's exports have demonstrated resilience among the world's top 20 exporters in 2021-22, according to a PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry report released on Thursday. The report, 'India's Emerging Export Dynamis', expects that robust service exports could push the country to achieve the $2 trillion export target by 2030.