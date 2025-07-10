Services sector may catch up with merchandise exports in FY26
Summary
In the first five months of 2025, services exports rose 16% year-on-year to $173 billion, while the services trade surplus surged 21% to $90 billion.
NEW DELHI : Even as global headwinds weigh on India’s merchandise exports, the services sector is emerging as a vital cushion, delivering robust growth and helping anchor the country’s external balance.
