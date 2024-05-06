India’s services sector remains strong, but begins FY25 with a slower start

India's services PMI fell to 60.8 in April from 61.2 in March, but growth in new business and output was the fastest in 14 years

NEW DELHI :India's services sector growth fell in April, though expansions in total sales and output remained among the fastest in 14 years.

The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 60.8 in April from 61.2 in March, but is higher than February’s 60.6. The index hit a six-month peak of 61.8 in January.

The reading has remained above the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, for 33 months.

India's manufacturing PMI in April stood at 58.8—the second-strongest expansion since the beginning of 2021.

The April services PMI figure was below HSBC’s projection of 61.7, mentioned in its Flash Services PMI Business Activity Index last month.

"India's service sector made a strong start to the first fiscal quarter as growth of new business and output remained sharp and among the fastest in 14 years," the survey report said.

"In addition to buoyant domestic demand, firms noted new business gains from several parts of the world, which collectively underpinned the second-quickest upturn in international sales since the series started in September 2014," it added.

Not without bumps The April report noted that wage pressures and higher food prices led to an increase in cost burdens, which firms partially passed on to their customers, though retail inflation eased from March's seven-year high figures.

The data showed that services companies observed the second-fastest increase in new export business in the near ten-year series history, behind only that seen in March.

Anecdotal evidence highlighted gains from several countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas and West Asia, the survey added.

“India’s service activity rose at a slightly softer pace in April, backed by a further rise in new orders, with a notable strength in domestic demand. Although new export orders remained robust, they showed a slight moderation from March figures," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

"In response to increased new orders, firms expanded their staffing levels, though the pace of hiring growth decelerated. Input costs continued to rise sharply, albeit slower than in March, but resulted in squeezed margins for service firms, as only part of the price rise was passed on to clients through output charges," he added.

"Overall, confidence among service providers for the year-ahead outlook improved markedly, bolstered by resilient demand conditions."

Strong, but slower In terms of overall activity, aggregate output across both the manufacturing and service sectors rose significantly in April, albeit at a slightly slower pace, indicating sustained health in these sectors.

India's services sector—among the world's fastest-growing—accounts for more than half of the country's gross domestic product. The robust performance in recent months is expected to help the country achieve its targeted economic growth for the fiscal year that ended on 31 March.

The Reserve Bank of India in February raised its GDP growth forecast for FY24 to 7% from the previous 6.5%, while the statistics ministry last week raised its estimate to 7.6% in its second revised estimate, up from 7.3% in the first advance forecast.

Recent government data showed that the Indian economy soared ahead in the December quarter (the third quarter of FY24) with a surprise growth of 8.4%, belying fears of tempering.

The services PMI, compiled from questionnaire responses from approximately 400 service sector companies, serves as a crucial economic health indicator.

Meanwhile, the HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index fell to 61.5 in April, down from 61.8 in March, though above February's 60.6.

"As was the case for output, manufacturers continued to note a stronger increase in new business intakes than service providers. Aggregate sales rose sharply, and at one of the fastest rates since mid-2010," the survey said.

"Goods producers also led April's rise in payroll numbers, with softer growth in the service economy curbing job creation at the composite level," it added.

