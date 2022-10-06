Services PMI hits six-month low in September

Services PMI hits six-month low in September2 min read . 12:02 PM IST
- The September data highlighted a loss of momentum in the growth of private sector output, following an acceleration in August.
New Delhi: India’s services sector activity hit a six-month low in September because of weaker sales and inflationary pressures, a private survey showed on Thursday.
New Delhi: India’s services sector activity hit a six-month low in September because of weaker sales and inflationary pressures, a private survey showed on Thursday.
The S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers‘ Index fell to 54.3 in September from August’s 57.2.
The S&P Global India services Purchasing Managers‘ Index fell to 54.3 in September from August’s 57.2.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity while a sub-50 print signals contraction.
Meanwhile, the September data highlighted a loss of momentum in the growth of private sector output, following an acceleration in August.
“The Indian service sector has overcome many adversities in recent months, with the latest PMI data continuing to show a strong performance despite some loss of growth momentum in September," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
But “an upturn in inflation could damage consumer spending, dampen business confidence and test the resilience of the Indian service sector in the coming months but, at least for September, service providers were strongly upbeat towards growth prospects," she said.
Meanwhile, the composite PMI declined to 55.1 in September from 58.2 in August, pointing to the weakest expansion since March.
According to the survey, in September service firms linked higher output to greater bookings, events and client bases. However, the upturn was reportedly restricted by price pressures, an increasingly competitive environment and unfavourable public policies, S&P Global said.
“New orders displayed a similar pattern to business activity, rising for the fourteenth month in a row but at the slowest pace since March. Softer increases in output and new business were seen in each of the four broad areas of the service economy," it added.
“September also saw a broad stabilisation of input cost inflation and the slowest upturn in prices charged for the provision of services since March. However, the steep depreciation of the rupee seen towards the end of the month due to interest rate hikes in the US present additional challenges to the Indian economy," said De Lima.
“Currency instability poses renewed inflation worries as imported items become more costly, and undoubtedly means that the RBI will continue hiking interest rates to protect the rupee and contain price pressures," she added.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised interest rates by 190 basis points since early May in a bid to curb inflation. It is expected to tighten policy again when its rate-setting panel meets in December.
The overall S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index slowed to 55.1 from 58.2 in August as both manufacturing and services sectors cooled majorly by a substantial easing in demand.