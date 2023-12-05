Services sector activity hits 1-year low in November on slow demand, output
Although PMI fell further last month, the overall rate of growth has been sharp, with robust demand for services fueling new business intakes and output
India’s service sector activity in November slowed to the lowest levels over the previous 12 months, according to a private survey released on Tuesday, owing to slowing growth for both new orders and output across key services.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message