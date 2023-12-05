Services sector activity in India hits one-year low in November on slower order growth, output: PMI
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services Business Activity Index fell from 58.4 in October to a one-year low of 56.9 in November. Despite witnessing a month-on-month decline, the rate of expansion was stronger than its long-run average.
The services sector growth in India fell to a one-year low in November on softer expansions in new work intakes and output, despite receding price pressures, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message