Services sector activity moderates in January on softer sales, production
- The influx of new business continued at the beginning of the calendar year, largely led by domestic market demand as international orders decreased marginally amid demand slowdown in advanced economies
NEW DELHI : Activity in India’s services sector moderated slightly in January compared to the previous month largely due to a softening of sales and output, a private survey showed on Friday. The influx of new business continued at the beginning of the calendar year, largely led by domestic market demand as international orders decreased marginally amid demand slowdown in advanced economies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×