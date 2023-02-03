Services sector activity moderates in January on softer sales, production

India’s retail inflation fell to a one-year low of 5.72% in December , below the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6% for the second time this year. The Reserve Bank of India-led monetary policy committee on 7 December hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25%, the fifth increase this fiscal year, taking the policy rate to the highest level since August 2018. While the rate of inflation softened to a two-year low, services firms noted a further increase in expenses in January, which they attributed to higher costs for a wide range of materials, food and staff, according to the report.