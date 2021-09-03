New Delhi: India's services sector expanded for the first time in four months in August, recording the fastest growth in one-and-a-half years, market information provider IHS Markit Ltd said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index surged to 56.7 in August, up from 45.4 in July, IHS Markit said in a statement on Friday, adding that this was the first time it crossed the 50 mark in four months. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in the sector while below that means contraction.

The index is compiled based on responses from around 400 service sector companies across segments such as consumer (excluding retail), transport, information, communication, finance, insurance, real estate and business services.

The resumption of growth in the services industry, which had been badly hit by the pandemic and the resultant loss of consumer confidence, is welcome news for policymakers as services account for more than half of India’s economy. June quarter GDP growth figures had shown earlier this week that manufacturing and construction activities have already staged a recovery in reclaiming some of the ground lost in the same quarter a year ago while agriculture sector, which proved to be a silver line last year, has showed further improvement in the first three months of this fiscal.

IHS Markit attributed the service industry growth in August to improving vaccine access and a receding pandemic. Companies indicated that the reopening of several establishments and increased consumer footfall boosted sales, which in turn supported the expansion and a rebound in business confidence. Where growth was reported, businesses surveyed mentioned strong inflows of new work and improved demand conditions.

As far as new orders in August were concerned, the pace of expansion was the quickest in over eight-and-a-half years. According to survey respondents, sales growth stemmed from greater consumer footfall, the reopening of several firms and successful advertising, the statement said.

Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said in the statement that a substantial pick-up in domestic demand underpinned the strongest monthly increase in new business for over eight-and-a-half years and renewed growth of activity. "Service providers foresee a brighter outlook, with firms indicating that the economic recovery could be sustained if restrictions continue to be lifted and further waves of contamination can be avoided," the statement further said, quoting Lima.

While demand conditions in the domestic market were generally conducive to growth, firms saw a further decline in new export orders due to the pandemic and travel restrictions. The rate of contraction in new business from abroad remained sharp, the statement said.

