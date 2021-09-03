Services sector growth bounces back in August

The resumption of growth in the services industry, which had been badly hit by the pandemic and the resultant loss of consumer confidence, is welcome news for policymakers as services account for more than half of India’s economy. June quarter GDP growth figures had shown earlier this week that manufacturing and construction activities have already staged a recovery in reclaiming some of the ground lost in the same quarter a year ago while agriculture sector, which proved to be a silver line last year, has showed further improvement in the first three months of this fiscal.

