Business News/ Industry / Media/  Charting the course: Seven trends shaping the media landscape
Charting the course: Seven trends shaping the media landscape

 1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 11:23 PM IST Shuja Asrar

In the next couple of years, India’s media consumption is set to grow even more digital, driven by subscriptions, and by regional languages

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings batter MS Dhoni during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)(PTI05_14_2023_000325B) (PTI)Premium
JioCinema, which debuted this year as the official streaming platform of the Indian Premier League, got 32 million concurrent views for the final match last month. This figure, a likely record for a live event, marks a big moment for India’s over-the-top (OTT) streaming revolution. This medium will likely lead India’s media and entertainment industry into the coming years as high-speed internet reaches more citizens. In the next couple of years, India’s media consumption is set to grow even more digital, driven by subscriptions, and by regional languages. Yet, expect legacy platforms to be able to hold some ground. Mint explores the trends that are shaping the industry.

