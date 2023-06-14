Charting the course: Seven trends shaping the media landscape

JioCinema, which debuted this year as the official streaming platform of the Indian Premier League, got 32 million concurrent views for the final match last month. This figure, a likely record for a live event, marks a big moment for India’s over-the-top (OTT) streaming revolution. This medium will likely lead India’s media and entertainment industry into the coming years as high-speed internet reaches more citizens. In the next couple of years, India’s media consumption is set to grow even more digital, driven by subscriptions, and by regional languages. Yet, expect legacy platforms to be able to hold some ground. Mint explores the trends that are shaping the industry.