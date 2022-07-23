Seven things you should know to understand the supply chain
Why have things been such a mess? For starters, there are a lot more layers than you probably imagine.
Three years ago, very few people thought about supply chains. “Where did that product come from?" I used to ask my students. “I got it at Amazon," was often the answer. “No! How did it get to Amazon?" was my reply, which often was met with a shrug.
Now that so many supply chains are a mess, people are paying a lot more attention.
Supply chains are essentially networks that link producers to consumers, often with dozens of steps from beginning to end. The core job of supply chains is to match supply with demand, and when things are going well, we tend to take them for granted. But as we have seen over the past 2½ years, this process can break down under stress.
As a professor who teaches operations management, I tell M.B.A. students that they can get their heads around the supply chain—and the turmoil we are seeing—by understanding seven basic principles:
Supply chains have more moving parts and layers than you probably imagine.
Think of supply chains as having two phases—a production side, where final assembly of a product takes place, and a distribution side, where it gets to the buyer.
The production side can be incredibly complex. That’s because some products have lots of parts—3,000 or 4,000 for a smartphone, for instance, and maybe 30,000 for a typical gasoline-powered car.
That’s where the layers come in. With the technological sophistication found in so many products, it’s impossible for one company to make everything by itself. Instead, companies turn to specialist suppliers to provide components. For example, a notebook computer will use different companies to make the microprocessor chip, memory chips, display screen, keyboard, disk drive, battery, charger and more.
Companies end up with several tiers of suppliers, like a layer cake. Tier-one firms supply them directly, tier twos supply tier ones, tier threes supply tier twos, and so on. The truth is that most companies don’t know who is beyond their second tier. That’s partly because there are so many—McKinsey estimates that on average an auto maker has 250 tier-one suppliers and 18,000 suppliers across all layers. It’s hard to track them all down, and it doesn’t help when some of your suppliers don’t want you to know who their suppliers are for fear that you will go around them.
That explains the first big problem we saw at the beginning of the pandemic: Lower-tier suppliers might have shut down and the manufacturer wouldn’t know about it until its tier one couldn’t deliver. You only have to be missing one part, and you can’t finish assembling your pickup truck, your game console or your freezer. And because it takes time for things to get passed through the chain, there might be a significant delay before a problem at a distant-tier supplier is felt at the final assembly point. In 2020, Chinese suppliers were slow to reopen in February after the Lunar New Year holiday, but many companies didn’t feel it until the end of March, April or even much later.
On the distribution side, a simple supply chain might have steps that connect a manufacturer to a retailer, passing through a trucking link on the way to the retailer’s distribution center, and then on to the store. But if the factory is far away, there could be perhaps a dozen steps along the way.
Our supply-chain woes of the past few years have occurred both on the product side, because companies ran out of parts, and on the distribution side, where shipping companies ran into bottlenecks due to such factors as labor shortages and congested ports.
2. Sudden spikes in demand can be easily misread.
Consumers signal demand by buying things, and companies in the chain respond by placing orders upstream. But when there are many companies in a chain, the signals can run amok.
Demand forecasting is often based on order histories—what did the customer buy last month? When demand is stable, supply chains just chug along. But when you get a sudden spike in demand over a short period (as happened often during the pandemic), things can go haywire.
The problem is the spikes are often misinterpreted as fundamental shifts. The retailer says, “These are hot sellers, let me increase my order." Then the product planner at the manufacturer says, “Wow, people love our product. This is a hit. Let’s order more so we don’t lose sales." Everybody in the chain turns optimistic, and tries to prepare for upside, and it’s pretty easy for the true demand signal going up the chain to get exaggerated. By the time the orders get all the way to the factory, the demand signal may have been amplified several-fold.
Eventually, that demand signal gets turned into product that starts making it back down the chain. That’s about the time people start to realize that perhaps they ordered too much, so they slash their orders. This is called the “bullwhip effect," because the amplification and oscillations in product volumes moving along the chain look like the cracking of a bullwhip. We saw it in toilet paper and exercise bikes, and we are seeing it right now in many products such as bedding, clothing and furniture. All this because people along the chain misinterpret or make erroneous judgments about demand signals.
3. Because demand is hard to predict, many companies turned to just-in-time production. Which can work fine, sometimes.
The whole motivation for the just-in-time production system that so many companies used before the pandemic was that it was so hard to know in advance what the demand for any particular product would be. So let’s make only exactly what we need when we need it. This philosophy extends to carrying minimal inventory of parts and raw materials delivered just in time, because if there is a defect in one of those parts in the pipeline, there are relatively few that have to be reworked or repaired.
This works best when suppliers and factories are fairly close, less than an hour or two apart, as it was when it was originally created by Toyota, and as is often found in industrial parks in China. Companies can schedule daily deliveries, or even every few hours. This means lean supply chains with better quality and less money tied up in inventory, leading to lower costs and better financial performance.
All good. The problem, though, comes when manufacturers extend the practice to far-flung global networks with suppliers spread around the world. Scheduling deliveries for exactly when you need it becomes much more complex. But things really fall apart—as they did during the pandemic—when demand spikes, bottlenecks start disrupting international cargo shipments and parts stop showing up in time. That’s why we have seen huge increases in auto parts moving via air cargo, something that was previously unthinkable because of the cost. You would only do this if the parts wouldn’t otherwise arrive just in time.
The experience during the pandemic explains why more companies are shifting away from just in time and adopting a just in case philosophy of carrying more inventory. As we’ll see, that can work fine, but only under certain conditions.
4. Ordering more than you actually need makes shortages worse.
Typically, a retailer or manufacturer only orders as much as they think they can sell or consume until the next cycle begins. But sometimes a hot seller comes along, or you hear a part is going to be in short supply, so you decide to order extra—just in case.
In many sectors over the past year, companies that use electronic components in their products have been ordering as much as twice what they think they actually need. Sometimes the rationale is, “If I have the parts and my competitors don’t, I can win market share!" The flip side of this is, "If I don’t have the parts and my competitors do, I’ll lose market share!" Or maybe it’s just to be on the safe side. This has two predictable consequences: At first, it makes those products or parts that are in short supply even harder to get. And second, companies will someday likely be stuck with a lot of excess inventory, and will need to cut prices to unload it, or spend a lot of money carrying it.
The answer isn’t to abandon just-in-case production. It’s a balance. Just in time still makes sense when you have local suppliers and everyone is communicating, or to buffer distant suppliers with some just-in-case inventory. Communication is key. If you have a good relationship with your suppliers and are communicating regularly so they know your true demand, then you can hold just-in-case inventories in case of disruptions, and if you start to draw on it, everyone knows and you won’t get a bullwhip. When people are guessing, that’s when they misread signals and put their own spin on forecasts and things get messed up.
5. The longer the distribution chain, the more susceptible it is to disruption.
Many of our distribution supply chains consist of very long series of steps. For example, shipping a TV set from a factory in China to a store in the Midwest might mean a dozen truck transfers, an ocean leg and a rail leg.
To understand why longer chains are more problematic, I often ask people how many have endured a kitchen remodeling project, and did it go according to schedule? The answer is almost always no, and the reason is because of the structure of the sequence of work. One step—say, removing the old cabinets and fixtures—must be completed before the next step can begin, so a delay in a single step delays the whole project.
This is called the “parade of trades" problem, and longer chains of logistics steps suffer more than short ones. You need smooth handoffs so when the container ship arrives at the terminal, a truck can pick up the container, and when the truck arrives at the warehouse, it can unload and bring the empty container back. Before the pandemic each of these steps happened with fairly predictable timing. When the pandemic hit and labor shortages or other bottlenecks started showing up, big delays at one or two steps rippled across the whole chain.
6. Congestion removes capacity from the system.
When we encounter a traffic jam on the freeway, we easily recognize the extra time it will take us to get to our destination. It’s the same thing with the supply chain: The more vehicles in the chain, the more backed up things get, and the less stuff gets moved each day.
On the eastbound trans-Pacific route over the past two years, for instance, container lines assigned more ships and more containers to the trade lane because of high demand from U.S. consumers. But the increase in the number of ships and containers paradoxically meant fewer ships per hour made it to the ports because of the increased congestion. Meanwhile many of those stuck-in-traffic ships were transferred from other trade lanes, like Europe to the U.S., which meant less capacity there and higher freight rates.
Then there’s the inventory stuck on those ships. People tend to forget about this “pipeline inventory" that is stuck in traffic, and go order more instead. Hello, bullwhip effect!
7. Bottlenecks are hard to spot because so few can see the whole picture.
People at different links might only see what is immediately upstream or downstream from them. So when there is something really visible like 100 ships waiting to unload, it’s easy to think that the problem is at the Los Angeles/Long Beach ports.
But that wasn’t really where the bottleneck was. Rather, it was at distribution centers closer to the consumer. Trying to increase ports’ capacity by running them 24 hours a day didn’t help, because the problem was there was no place for the containers to go. A lot of warehouses were and are still chockablock with inventory, so they have difficulty unloading containers. That backs up the whole chain—all the way to the ships sitting at sea.
It’s like a game of telephone. The message gets garbled pretty quickly. This is a common problem in operations. Managers throw money at what they think is the bottleneck only to find that it didn’t help much because the real bottleneck was somewhere else in the system.
These seven principles offer a way to look at how the supply chain does—and more recently, doesn’t—work. The question, once we understand what went wrong, is this: What’s the outlook for getting back to normal?
That largely depends on how much over-ordering went on in response to real and perceived shortages. The demand signal went through the roof during the pandemic, but the amount of oversupply will vary from product to product.
Here’s what’s likely, though: The overshoots, caused by all the layers, misread spikes in demand, congestion and bottlenecks, will be followed by undershoots, which will then drive more overshoots (albeit smaller) until it evens out. Ideally, companies will start to use just-in-case production out of reasonable caution rather than fear. And hopefully, they will have learned some valuable lessons along the way.
Here’s what’s likely, though: The overshoots, caused by all the layers, misread spikes in demand, congestion and bottlenecks, will be followed by undershoots, which will then drive more overshoots (albeit smaller) until it evens out. Ideally, companies will start to use just-in-case production out of reasonable caution rather than fear. And hopefully, they will have learned some valuable lessons along the way.