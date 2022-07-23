Seven things you should know to understand the supply chain

In many sectors over the past year, companies that use electronic components in their products have been ordering as much as twice what they think they actually need. Sometimes the rationale is, “If I have the parts and my competitors don’t, I can win market share!" The flip side of this is, "If I don’t have the parts and my competitors do, I’ll lose market share!" Or maybe it’s just to be on the safe side. This has two predictable consequences: At first, it makes those products or parts that are in short supply even harder to get. And second, companies will someday likely be stuck with a lot of excess inventory, and will need to cut prices to unload it, or spend a lot of money carrying it.