Economy
Seven years on, GST still sparks Centre-state friction
howindialives.com 8 min read 26 Jun 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Summary
- Even as GST collections scale new highs, the friction between the Centre and states refuses to ease. We probe the cause of these tensions, why some states have seen higher GST revenues while many haven't, and the need for a single GST rate as India's biggest indirect tax reform completes 7 years.
New Delhi: July will mark the seven-year anniversary of the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST), one of the biggest economic reforms in India since 1991. GST brought the taxation of goods and services under a single umbrella, replacing a range of state and central taxes, many of which had been in place for decades. The aim was to create a single common market, where sellers and buyers didn’t have to worry about paying a state tax here and a municipal tax there.
