Seven years on, GST still sparks Centre-state friction

The numbers above cover both so-called ‘central’ and ‘state’ GST collections, which are both imposed on goods in equal proportion (usually, at 9% each). States are entitled to all state GST revenues earned from goods bought and sold within a state. If a good is sold across state borders, the GST revenue (called integrated GST) is shared equally between the Centre and the state where the consumer is located. Further, the revenue earned by the Centre by way of central GST, and its share of IGST, is shared with states in the same way as corporation or income tax is—as recommended by the Finance Commission. Currently, that means that around 41% of central GST revenues are shared with states under a predetermined formula.