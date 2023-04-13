Several Fed officials considered rate pause in March, minutes show3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 02:32 AM IST
WASHINGTON : Several Federal Reserve policymakers last month considered pausing interest rate increases after the failure of two regional banks and a forecast from Fed staff that banking sector stress would tip the economy into recession.
