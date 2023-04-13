Several Fed officials considered rate pause in March, minutes show

Policymakers at the March meeting did weaken their commitment to further rate hikes, dropping the stated need for "ongoing increases" from the policy statement in favor of saying only that "some further" tightening would likely be needed. It was clear from the minutes that the failures of SVB and Signature Bank introduced a new sense of caution, with officials ditching consideration of half point hikes, and indicating financial stability issues would be closely watched.

