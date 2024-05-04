Heatwaves to result in production loss in heat-intensive industries
SummarySevere heatwave in India may cause up to 15% production loss in May for heat-intensive industries like engineering goods, steel products, and plastics, impacting exports and workforce efficiency.
New Delhi: The month of May is likely to see the manufacturing sector take a big hit from the ongoing heatwave in the country. Experts estimate production loss to the tune of 15% this month, primarily due to reduced workforce efficiency in heat-intensive industries such as engineering goods, steel products, and plastics. The projected loss could even affect the export of goods, with production delays and disruptions resulting in reduced inventory, the experts said.