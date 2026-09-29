Shaktikanta Das flags eastward shift in global economy, urges Global South to seize opportunities

The global economy is increasingly shifting towards the East, creating new opportunities for developing nations, Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary-2 to the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday. He urged countries in the Global South to develop strategies around food security, trade, energy and jobs to benefit from the changing economic order.

Speaking at a RIS session on ‘Navigating Uncertainty: The Global South and the Emerging New Economic Order’, Das said a series of global shocks, including geopolitical conflicts, trade restrictions and extreme weather, were putting pressure on growth and inflation.

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"The economic gravity of the world is shifting eastward. The Global South is steadily increasing its footprint in the global economy and geopolitics. These shifts are reshaping the contours of the global economy and will leave behind a lasting impact on the way we do business and trade in the years to come.

"This churning offers great opportunities for the Global South, especially countries which have embarked upon a path of development and structural reforms," Das said.

West Asia conflict raises energy and inflation risks The ongoing conflict in West Asia has pushed up energy prices and renewed inflationary pressures, Das said. Higher energy costs could weigh on global growth as well as the purchasing power of consumers.

He also pointed to persistent uncertainty around trade policy, geopolitical tensions and weather-related shocks as risks to the global economy.

For Global South economies, the energy shock is particularly significant because many are dependent on imports. Higher energy prices can increase fiscal pressure while also putting pressure on foreign exchange reserves, Das said.

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"The lesson is clear. Diversification of the energy mix can reduce vulnerability and strengthen domestic resilience. Renewables and biofuels can enhance energy security and economic stability.

"Global coordination, technology transfer and knowledge sharing within the Global South will be critical for promoting energy security and transition," he said.

Global South faces five major economic challenges Das identified five areas that will require greater attention from developing and emerging economies: food security, trade diversification, energy transition, macroeconomic stability and job creation.

He called for policies that improve the competitiveness, reliability and efficiency of businesses, particularly as countries face higher trade barriers and tariffs.

The Global South refers broadly to a diverse group of developing, emerging and less-industrialised economies. Although these countries have been disproportionately affected by recent global shocks, Das said their contribution to global growth and their role in the world economy have continued to expand.

Trade barriers add pressure on developing economies Rising protectionism is another challenge for countries in the Global South, Das said. Access to wealthy consumer markets and advanced technologies is becoming more difficult for low- and middle-income economies.

He argued that trade diversification and stronger domestic competitiveness will therefore become increasingly important as countries navigate a more uncertain global trading environment.

The combination of geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions could also affect investment and supply chains, adding to the pressures already facing emerging economies.

Fiscal deficits and debt risks rise Maintaining macroeconomic stability will be another major challenge, Das said. Governments are having to balance the need to shield households from higher energy and commodity prices with concerns over rising fiscal deficits.

This could result in higher government debt, tighter monetary conditions and increased debt-servicing costs, particularly in countries already dealing with large fiscal deficits.

According to World Bank estimates cited by Das, fiscal deficits across emerging market and developing economies are expected to widen in 2026, particularly among energy-importing countries, before easing only modestly thereafter.

"Global South economies should therefore adroitly manage this balancing act by undertaking fiscal and structural reforms in the real sector," Das added.

Global South needs more jobs for its young population Job creation will be another critical test. About 1.2 billion young people in emerging market and developing economies are expected to reach working age over the next decade.

Das said higher investment would be essential to create enough employment, particularly in rapidly expanding cities where a large share of new jobs is generated.

At the same time, countries across the Global South continue to face challenges including poverty, debt vulnerabilities, infrastructure gaps, climate change, food and energy insecurity, and limited access to technology.