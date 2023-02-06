Home / Economy / Shamika Ravi appointed as member, EAC-PM
1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2023, 02:08 AM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad
NEW DELHI : Economics professor and researcher Shamika Ravi has been appointed as a member of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM), a person informed about the development said.

Shamika Ravi is currently non-resident senior fellow of the governance studies program at the Brookings Institution Washington D.C.

EAC-PM, chaired by economist Bibek Debroy, currently has one member and six part-time members. Member Sanjeev Sanyal welcomed Ravi in a social media post. Part-time members of the advisory body include economist Rakesh Mohan and Sajjid Z. Chinoy, Managing Director and Chief India Economist at J.P. Morgan.

The Brookings Institution said on its website that Ravi, the former Director of Research at Brookings India, researches on economics of development including areas of finance, health, urbanization and gender inequality. Ravi had previously served as member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and publishes extensively in peer-reviewed academic journals. 

