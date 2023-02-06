Shamika Ravi appointed as member, EAC-PM
Ravi is currently non-resident senior fellow of the governance studies program at the Brookings Institution Washington D.C.
NEW DELHI : Economics professor and researcher Shamika Ravi has been appointed as a member of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister (EAC-PM), a person informed about the development said.
