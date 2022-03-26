The death of a Shanghai nurse from asthma after she was turned away from her own hospital because the emergency room was closed for disinfection has roiled residents, highlighting the pressure on officials to lessen the impact of antivirus measures on people’s lives.

China’s financial center saw a record 1,609 Covid cases Friday, more than a third of the nationwide total. While officials insist they won’t impose a citywide lockdown, extensive district-by-district restrictions have hindered many of the city’s 25 million residents from going to work, buying food or getting medical treatment. As of Friday, 41 of Shanghai’s main hospitals had suspended some outpatient and emergency services because of anti-Covid measures.

Shanghai officials say containment of the virus is in sight. But residents increasingly doubt whether the sacrifices needed to sever the transmission chain are worth it—especially given the highly infectious nature of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant driving the outbreak.

When Zhou Shengni began struggling for breath on Wednesday evening, she rushed to Shanghai East Hospital where she worked as a nurse. The emergency department was closed for disinfection. A relative then raced by car to the only other emergency hospital that was open in the Pudong District, where the 49-year-old nurse died.

On Friday, a leading Shanghai health official, Wu Jinglei, acknowledged flaws in the city’s provision of medical services and tried to allay public fears over access to treatment. He also expressed the city’s condolences to Ms. Zhou’s relatives.

Still, Ms. Zhou’s death has stoked anxiety among Shanghai’s residents. In online forums, some described their own trouble getting medical treatment for non-Covid ailments.

“This is shocking," read one post on the microblogging site Weibo. “Covid patients need treatment, but what about other patients? These are all lives!"

Others recalled the nationwide outcry in January after a woman in Xi’an lost her unborn baby in the eighth month of pregnancy after she was denied medical attention for hours while waiting for the result of a Covid test.

Shanghai residents enjoyed a relatively undisrupted life throughout 2020 and 2021, and the city is considered to have more considerate Covid policies compared with other places in the country.

For many, stay-at-home orders imposed this month for citywide testing were their first encounter with lockdowns. More than a dozen areas in the city are now under “close management," where residents aren’t allowed to leave their compounds and must rely on couriers for groceries. Authorities have said they would continue testing for Covid-19 on a district-by-district basis.

The government has encouraged companies to let employees work from home, and the city’s once-bustling streets are noticeably less busy. Some restaurants, parks and supermarkets are closed due to positive Covid cases or because workers are being tested. Shops that remain open are without eggs, milk, vegetables and frozen food. Some people have been seen stocking up on 5-liter bottles of cooking oil.

Since Wednesday, six stations on Shanghai’s metro line have been temporarily closed, though taxis and ride-hailing vehicles remain available. The Shanghai government had urged residents to test themselves by 6 p.m. Friday or face restrictions on their movements around the city.

Nationwide, China announced 4,790 cases on Friday. New infections in Jilin province, which is under a provincewide lockdown, remained above 2,000. The National Health Commission said Friday that outbreaks in Shandong and Guangdong provinces are under control for now and that case numbers have stabilized in Beijing, Chongqing, Zhejiang and other places.

Officials reiterated their plea for residents to continue wearing a mask, receive a booster shot and get tested.

“We hope the public will cooperate with us during the most difficult time in Shanghai," said Zhang Wenhong, an infectious-disease doctor who is also head of Shanghai’s Covid task force. “China can overcome the epidemic, but it will be a long process."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.