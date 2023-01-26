Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of December 2022, 10 of the 16 indicators were in red, two in amber, and four in green—a deterioration from November, when five indicators were in green and six were in red. This also marks a deterioration from six months ago, when six indicators were in green.

The poor performance was driven by a decline in the rupee against the US dollar, a year-on-year drop in passenger vehicle sales (the first in eight months), and a decline in exports in labour-intensive sectors.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared

View Full Image Graphic: Mint