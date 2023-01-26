Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / Sharp dip in India’s high-frequency indicators in December: Mint macro tracker

Sharp dip in India’s high-frequency indicators in December: Mint macro tracker

1 min read . 09:11 PM ISTTanay Sukumar
Photo: AFP

As of December, 10 of the 16 indicators were in red and four were in green —a deterioration from six months ago.

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly comprehensive report on the state of the economy, based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators. For each indicator, the value in each month is assigned a colour-coding (red, amber and green) to denote where it lies relative to the five-year average (worse, in line, or better). As of December 2022, 10 of the 16 indicators were in red, two in amber, and four in green—a deterioration from November, when five indicators were in green and six were in red. This also marks a deterioration from six months ago, when six indicators were in green.

The poor performance was driven by a decline in the rupee against the US dollar, a year-on-year drop in passenger vehicle sales (the first in eight months), and a decline in exports in labour-intensive sectors.

Here’s a glimpse of how each indicator fared

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanay Sukumar

Tanay leads Mint's data journalism team. His role involves editing and overseeing the newspaper's diverse data offerings, ranging from deep analytical pieces to bite-sized social media charts.
